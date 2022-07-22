Advertisement

Photos released of Carson City burglary suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of a burglar who broke into the Wingstop.(CCSO)
By Steve Timko
Jul. 22, 2022
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the burglar who broke into a south Carson City business on June 28.

The sheriff’s office on Friday released photos of the burglar who broke into the Wingstop at 3965 S. Carson St. about 2 a.m. on June 28 and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect wore a long-sleeve shirt, possibly with Carhartt logo and lettering down the sleeve, blue jeans, white shoes, a dark-colored backpack with writing on the upper portion near a tan sports logo and a white bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Sam Torres at 775-283-7855, Sgt. Craig Lowe at 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

