New local children’s book: Good Night Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local author is teaching kids the importance of cherishing what’s right in our own backyard. “Good Night Tahoe” comes from author, and Incline Village resident, Kevin Sullivan.

This bedtime read gives your child a fun opportunity to meet Lake Tahoe’s baby animals as they embark on various journeys around the basin and in our area.

From bears, coyotes, racoons , and trouts This book will give kids a new awareness of animals when they go visit Tahoe.

Kevin Sullivan shared we all have a connection to Tahoe, this gives kids a chance to become more aware of the environment,

“I just want kids to enjoy reading, as I mentioned it’s kind of multifaceted just awareness of the beauty of the places that we live sometimes we take the paces that we live for granted, but I think as people are more aware of their surroundings and the animals in the environment, I mean hopefully they’ll have a greater appreciation for that,” Sullivan said.

If you can’t find the book you can email u bearytahoe@gmail.com or call or text 775-525-0004.

Reno locations:

Lyla Bleu

Sundance Bookstore

Buy Nevada First Gift Shop

Games Galore

Toys N More

The Discovery Museum

Kelekis Toys & Gifts

The Lark

Marcy’s Gallery & Gifts

The Freckled Frog

Bonanza Casino Gift Shop

Carson City locations:

The Purple Avocado

Due Sorella

Carson City Chamber of Commerce

Nevada Day Store

