Movie Minute: Theaters hope movie-goers say ‘yep’ to “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s new horror thriller

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nope is the big, new movie coming to screens across the country this weekend. The highly-anticipated movie from Jordan Peele, writer/director of Get Out and Us, is said to be a psychological/sci-fi/horror/thriller blend about UFO’s, racism and Hollywood’s obsession with spectacle. So in a nutshell... no one really knows what it’s about which is sure to drive audiences to the theater to find out. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star in the movie out in theaters everywhere Friday, July 22.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the cute and emotional story of a father-daughter road trip. Don’t Make Me Go stars John Cho and newcomer, Mia Isaac, as a single dad who convinces his teenage daughter to take a vacation with him without telling her of his fatal health diagnosis and the short time left they have together. You’re going to want to have the tissue box handy for this one.

