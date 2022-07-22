Advertisement

Las Vegas detectives seek public help in finding man who allegedly stole Torah

LVMPD is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect who allegedly stole a Torah.
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly stole a Torah on June 13.

FOX5 previously reported on the Torah theft earlier in July.

LVMPD releases a new surveillance video that shows the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, roughly 25-35 years old and between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, green shirt and dark pants.

LVMPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling Convention Center Patrol Detectives at 702 828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

