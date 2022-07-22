Free guided tour of historic Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson City visitors can take a guided tour of the 2.5-mile Kit Carson Trail using an enhanced mobile website and a downloadable map.

The tour weaves through Carson City’s west side, showing 1800s-era Victorian-style homes, museums and churches. Landmarks are identified by carriage stone markers.

The tour begins at the Nevada State Museum.

Stops include the Governor’s Mansion at 606 N. Mountain St.; the Orion Clemens House at 502 N. Division St. (Clemens was the first territorial secretary and he brought brother Samuel to be his personal secretary); the Ferris House at 311 W. 3rd St., the childhood home of the inventor of the Ferris Wheel; and the Nevada State Capitol Building at 101 N. Carson St.

There is a walking path or driving route. More information: https://visitcarsoncity.com/.

