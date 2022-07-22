Advertisement

Free guided tour of historic Carson City

Images of people viewing historic houses in the Historic District of Carson City, Nevada.
Images of people viewing historic houses in the Historic District of Carson City, Nevada.(Jeff Dow | Jeff Dow/Carson City Tourism Authority)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson City visitors can take a guided tour of the 2.5-mile Kit Carson Trail using an enhanced mobile website and a downloadable map.

The tour weaves through Carson City’s west side, showing 1800s-era Victorian-style homes, museums and churches. Landmarks are identified by carriage stone markers.

The tour begins at the Nevada State Museum.

Stops include the Governor’s Mansion at 606 N. Mountain St.; the Orion Clemens House at 502 N. Division St. (Clemens was the first territorial secretary and he brought brother Samuel to be his personal secretary); the Ferris House at 311 W. 3rd St., the childhood home of the inventor of the Ferris Wheel; and the Nevada State Capitol Building at 101 N. Carson St.

There is a walking path or driving route. More information: https://visitcarsoncity.com/.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

Sparks car wash
Ec-Friendly Car Wash Opens in Sparks
Safe Embrace logo
Safe Embrace loses latest bid to keep its shelter open
West Fourth Street Roundabout
Traffic roundabout for West Fourth Street in Reno
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather