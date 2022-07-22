Advertisement

Driver blamed for deadly Carson City crash will serve jail time

Roney Gonzalez Otazo
Roney Gonzalez Otazo(Carson City jail)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who caused a deadly crash at Spooner Junction in Carson City was sentenced to jail time on Thursday. According to the summary judgement from the First Judicial District Court, Roney Gonzalez Otazo plead guilty to two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death and Substantial Bodily Harm in May. Gonzalez Otazo was ordered to serve a minimum of 6 years in prison, but could serve up to 20, which was given as the maximum sentence. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

In November 2021, Gonzalez Otazo was towing a large boat and failed to stop at a red light. The boat was reportedly 16,000 pounds over the recommended weight limit for the truck he was driving. According to Nevada State Police, brake failure may have been to blame.

A husband and wife were killed in the crash, and several others were injured.

