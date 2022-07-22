Advertisement

Donner Lake clean up producing more trash this year than 2020

A Clean Up The Lake diver in Donner Lake.
A Clean Up The Lake diver in Donner Lake.(Clean Up The Lake)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -Clean Up The Lake is halfway around Donner Lake and has already cleaned up more trash than it did for the entire lake in 2020.

The team collected about 5,151 pounds in 2020 but have topped that halfway around the lake near Truckee this year.

“At first glance, the news feels troubling, shocking, and almost unbelievable,” Clean Up The Lake said in a statement.

But it found several factors contributing to this. Its cleanup has become more streamlined, so heavier items like tires, anchors and illegal buoy mooring are cleaned up quicker; improved dive team formations allow them to find more small litter; they are finding more items along drop-offs in the lake, pushed there by wind and storms; and they better understand how weather can concentrate trash in certain areas and can spend more time cleaning up those areas.

Clean Up The Lake is expanding its program to do another trip around the lake to monitor changes; explore litter down to 100 feet; start research of invasive species and algae bloom, and continued data collection to combat pollution issues.

