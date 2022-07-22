DETR: More jobs added in June, but unemployment still high

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More jobs continue to be added as Nevada’s economy bounces back from several years of hardship during the pandemic. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) released new data on Friday. Four sectors have experienced major growth, surpassing their employment peaks. The industries include manufacturing (109.5 percent recovery), transportation and utilities (109.8 percent recovery), financial activities (108 percent recovery), and education and health services (105.2 percent recovery). According to DETR, the education and health industry also added the most jobs during the month of June at 2,700.

The unemployment rate in Nevada saw a decrease from 4.9 percent in May to 4.7 percent in June when seasonally adjusted. Total non-farm employment increased by 7,600 jobs from May to June, a growth rate of 0.5 percent. Since June 2021, total non-farm employment increased by 90,400 jobs, or 6.6 percent.

Here in northern Nevada, Reno saw the biggest increase in jobs added. The Biggest Little City’s total non-farm employment saw an increase of 1,100 jobs (0.4 percent) from May to June. Compared to June 2021, total non-farm employment went up by 10,500 jobs (4.2 percent). Carson City didn’t add any non-farm jobs from May to June, but when compared to June 2021, there has been an increase of 1,200 jobs or 4 percent.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Nevada had the 3rd highest unemployment rate as of May 2022 at 4.9 percent, with New Mexico at 5.1 percent and District of Columbia at leading the pack at 5.7 percent. BLS data also shows that Nevada experienced the largest over-the-year percentage increase at 7.1 percent in non-farm payrolls in May 2022, followed by Texas and Florida which grew at 6.1 and 5.4 percent each.

