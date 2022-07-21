Advertisement

Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.(KOLO/Tony Burchett)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman from Washington state is facing a DUI charge after she crashed through the fence of a home in Sparks early Thursday morning. According to Sparks Police, officers received a report of a crash on Coyote Call Trail near Wingfield Hills Road around 6 a.m.

The driver, 25-year-old Asa Brown, was arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic related charges. Sparks Police say there was one other person in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

