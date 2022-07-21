Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman from Washington state is facing a DUI charge after she crashed through the fence of a home in Sparks early Thursday morning. According to Sparks Police, officers received a report of a crash on Coyote Call Trail near Wingfield Hills Road around 6 a.m.

The driver, 25-year-old Asa Brown, was arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic related charges. Sparks Police say there was one other person in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

