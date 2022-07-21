Advertisement

Voters will get to choose if they want an open primary in Nevada

(WHSV)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An initiative that would create open primaries in Nevada will be on the ballot for the November election. Nevada Voters First, a cross-partisan coalition of businesses and individuals from around the Silver State, announced that it received enough signatures for the measure to appear on voters’ ballots this fall. The group includes representatives from education, gaming, and labor among others.

The organization was notified by the Nevada Secretary of State that 170,941 signatures were verified for the Better Voting Nevada initiative. The measure needed around 141,000 signatures to qualify for appearing on the ballot.

“We’re ecstatic to not only have the ballot initiative verified, but the voice of Nevadans validated,” said Joe Brezny, campaign manager for Nevada Voters First. “While there’s been opposition and challenges in court, every signature verified is a Nevadan’s voice who wants to change our antiquated election system.”

If approved, the Better Voting Nevada initiative would create open primaries in Nevada and would allow voters to rank their top five candidates in the general election.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Joey Gilbert files court challenge of primary loss
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"