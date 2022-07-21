Voters will get to choose if they want an open primary in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An initiative that would create open primaries in Nevada will be on the ballot for the November election. Nevada Voters First, a cross-partisan coalition of businesses and individuals from around the Silver State, announced that it received enough signatures for the measure to appear on voters’ ballots this fall. The group includes representatives from education, gaming, and labor among others.

The organization was notified by the Nevada Secretary of State that 170,941 signatures were verified for the Better Voting Nevada initiative. The measure needed around 141,000 signatures to qualify for appearing on the ballot.

“We’re ecstatic to not only have the ballot initiative verified, but the voice of Nevadans validated,” said Joe Brezny, campaign manager for Nevada Voters First. “While there’s been opposition and challenges in court, every signature verified is a Nevadan’s voice who wants to change our antiquated election system.”

If approved, the Better Voting Nevada initiative would create open primaries in Nevada and would allow voters to rank their top five candidates in the general election.

