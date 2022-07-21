Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roundabouts have become common on Nevada roadways in recent years, but the Regional Transportation Commission is preparing to build one in west Reno that’s going to be a little different.

Years ago when they first appeared some local motorists found them confusing, but time has proven their worth. Roundabouts calm and slow traffic while, paradoxically sending it on its way with no delay for long pauses at traffic lights.

Most importantly, they keep things safer. They’ve been shown to reduce accidents by about 30% and the crashes that do happen are less severe.

“There are a lot of head-on crashes at regular intersections,” says the RTC’s Lauren Ball. “At roundabouts, you see some side-swipe crashes, but nothing head-on.”

So, it’s not surprising it was viewed as a possible solution for a certain stretch of West Fourth Street, The problem here is the unusual configuration. Woodland Avenue meets West Fourth from the south with often steady traffic to and from an industrial area. On the other side and several yards to the east, Mesa Park Road winds down from a residential neighborhood to meet Fourth. The two intersecting roads don’t meet.

Add a nearby rail crossing on Woodland and only a stop sign controlling traffic and things can be complicated and dangerous.

“Really it’s just hard if you’re trying to enter from Mesa Park,” says Ball. “Or if you’re trying to enter from Woodland to get on to Fourth Street, especially since cars go so quick.ly here on Fourth Street.”

There have been accidents and so a roundabout is in the works, but one with a different design.

”The roundabout is going to be on Fourth Street and it’s going to intersect with Woodland Avenue. Mesa Park will also have improvements as it leads into the intersection, but it won’t be part of the roundabout.”

Reaction to the plan has been positive.

“The bicycle community is really excited,” says Ball. “Drivers are excited. Everybody just wants to see the safety of that intersection improved and this is the way to do it.”

construction should begin by early fall. Traffic should be flowing easier and safer here by next spring or early summer.

