Two injured in fire at Winnemucca automotive garage

By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were burned Wednesday afternoon in Winnemucca when fuel being drained from a fuel tank ignited and set many vehicles in the automotive garage on fire.

One person was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital with severe burns while a second person was treated at a local hospital, Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Dendari said.

It happened at about 12:45 p.m. at Monster Garage on Potato Road in Winnemucca.

Gasoline had been mistakenly put into a diesel vehicle and people were trying to remove it when an auxiliary pump caught fire and it spread, Dendari said.

One of the people tried to move a cylinder with fluid and it caught fire and fully engulfed him, the fire chief said.

About 16 to 18 vehicles in the garage burned, with damage ranging from minor to major.  The building also suffered some damage.

About 18 to 20 firefighters used two pumpers and two dump trucks to fight the fire and were there until about 4 p.m., Dendari said.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and could have more details available as early as Thursday.

