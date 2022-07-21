Advertisement

Suspect in 2021 attempted murder in Reno arrested in Louisiana

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 2021 Reno attempted murder case has been found in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition back to Nevada, the Reno Police Department said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Office found Elijah Jackson in Sterlington, Louisiana and took him into custody, police said.

Police believe Jackson was involved in the shooting in the early hours of Oct. 31, 2021, west of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Police went to 1025 Nevada St. on a report of multiple people being shot. Police arrived to find there had been a large party. Police found one victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. Two others showed up at a hospital. One had six gunshot wounds and the other had a single gunshot wound described as not life-threatening.

The Regional Gang Unit took over the investigation and identified Jackson as the suspect. The RGU got a warrant for his arrest but determined he had left the area. The Marshals Service found him Wednesday.

