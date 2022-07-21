Advertisement

Sheriff’s office looking for vehicle theft suspect

Surveillance video of a vehicle theft in Carson City.
Surveillance video of a vehicle theft in Carson City.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect who was caught on camera stealing a pick up truck in Carson City.

It happened July 11, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect stole an unlicensed red 1992 Toyota extra cab two door pick up truck from 3700 Highway 50 East in Carson.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance cameras caught the suspect and the theft.

Surveillance video showing the suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in Carson City.
Surveillance video showing the suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in Carson City.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

The suspect appeared to be a bald, white or Hispanic male adult with a beard. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and he was wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley at (775)283-7852.

