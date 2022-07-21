Reno Police: Side Shows should be sidelined

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are talking to Lieutenant Michael Browett from the Reno Police Traffic Division on Edison Way. This stretch of roadway was often used by drag racers who wanted to get up to top speed. That still goes on occasionally says the Lieutenant.

But these days drag racing has been replaced.

“Side Shows” or “Street Takeovers,” says Lieutenant Browett of drag racing’s replacement.

In a “Side Show,” cars aren’t necessarily racing. But they are showing just how powerful they are or how skilled the driver can be—doing donuts or drifting sometimes just missing a bystander.

Such spontaneous events bring with them alcohol, drugs, even fireworks and spectators as well. The last side show packed in a crowd.

“We’ve seen anywhere from some cars and about 100 people, upwards of hundreds of cars and hundreds of spectators,” says Lieutenant. Browett.

A private parking lot near Rock Boulevard and Longley Lane is a favorite of those organizing and participating in a side show.

Tire marks are so prevalent the roadway is black with tire tracks. Police say there’s a safety issue here, not to mention trespassing, and the litter left behind is the business owner’s problem.

Often organizers flaunt the event saying the streets will be taken over and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

But what Lieutenant Browett tells us next may come as a surprise.

“If you are going to be a participant,” he says, a spectator at or basically around, or traveling to and from you know where these things are occurring, you are going to be under heavy law enforcement scrutiny,” says Lieutenant Browett.

With locations becoming more numerous, crowds becoming bigger and more emboldened, Lieutenant Browett says he’s been speaking out about side shows lately because this activity is not condoned by police and soon there will be a change.

Reno Police say they are gathering intelligence on side shows, who is behind them, who is participating in them, and who is watching them.

They say it is just a matter of time before a major crack down occurs.

