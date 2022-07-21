Advertisement

Protecting yourself ahead of possible recession

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As inflation continues to rise, many people worry a recession could be on the way.

Some ways you can protect yourself include having at least 6 months to a year of emergency money. That money will help out if anything bad happens, like losing your job.

It’s also suggested you continue investing a dollar amount each month into things like your 401K.

The most important tip is to talk to a financial advisor.

“This is a time where you really want to have open communication with your financial advisor to make sure you’re doing the right things by your accounts,” said Jennifer Rogers Markwell, President of Platinum Wealth Management. “Everybody’s situation is different, everybody’s situation is unique. Are you saving enough, are you putting enough in retirement. What does that look like for you?”

The uncertainty in the market may cause some people to panic and decide to cash out, which is something financial advisor’s recommend you don’t do.

“Don’t cash out by any means in this volatility, because when are you going to get back in at that point?” said Rogers Markwell. “If you’re hitting the market and you think you’re hitting it at a low and as it starts going back up, are you going to be too nervous to get your money back into the market. This is where that conversation with your financial advisor is so important.”

If you have any questions about your finances, reach out to a financial advisor. You can find more information on Platinum Wealth Management here.

