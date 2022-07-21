Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $660 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $660 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
EXPLAINER: What’s known about Biden catching COVID-19?
Voters will get to choose if they want an open primary in Nevada
Norther Nevada Pride Parade and Festival
Get ready to show your PRIDE at the Biggest Little Pride Parade and Festival