Lithium Tech Center: Nevada ready for the ‘green economy?’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -If gold and silver fueled Nevada’s economy in the 19th century, an inorganic salt,, lithium carbonate, may do much to decide its future.

The opening of a *research and development center* in Reno’s industrial area Wednesday gave a crowd of government, business and university leaders a glimpse of that possibility.

There was much more to this gathering than a ribbon cutting. The opening of the Lithium Technology Center could be the launch of a whole new industry, one ready for the post-fossil-fuel age.

It will depend on battery technology which can store energy from other sources. Those batteries will depend on lithium and, it turns out, we have a lot of it a couple of hundred miles from here up near the Oregon border at Thacker Pass.

“The fourth largest in the world,” says Jonathan Evans, CEO of Lithium America. Right here in northern Nevada in a state where we have Tesla, Panasonic, Redwood and you have one of the largest lithium deposits right in our front yard.”

Governor Steve Sisolak sees Interesting economic possibilities. “Lithium for batteries is something we’re going to be able to continue to grow and expand upon to export along with renewable solar energy. We’ll be able to export that.”

Hearing that, it’s easy to imagine Nevada as a major energy producer and manufacturer.

The equipment at the technology center produces the key to that producer from Thacker Pass ore, actually in a clay deposit, which unlike others around the world sits right on the surface. The easiest part of the whole process will be the mining. The ore is simply scooped up and using stages involving centrifugal force and chemical process, is refined into a finished product, pure lithium carbonate, ready for delivery to a battery factory.

But for some 21st century priorities are colliding with ancient cultural values. Thacker Pass is on reservation land. There are archaeological sites and environmental concerns. The company says its confident its addressing them. The soil minus the lithium will be returned to the desert and the presence of members of the Fort McDermitt Tribal Council at the ceremony seemed to indicate acceptance at least for some.

“I had questions, but as we went along, my questions were answered and today there’s a better understanding,” said council Member Arlo Crutcher.

The mine will mean about a thousand jobs in building, a permanent staff of 300.

