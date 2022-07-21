Advertisement

Jace Avina reflects on journey through minor leagues

Spanish Springs grad drafted in 14th round in 2021; plays for Milwaukee Brewers' rookie ball team
Spanish Springs grad drafted in 14th round in 2021; plays for Milwaukee Brewers' rookie ball team(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:29 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jace Avina was growing up he didn’t think it was possible to become a professional baseball player out of high school.

He didn’t give himself enough credit.

The Spanish Springs grad is in the middle of his first Minor League season, and now he is back in Reno during the All-Star break giving back.

“I wanted to give back to the community and help the kids. I love doing this stuff,” said Avina. “I also wanted to help out Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila. They’ve helped me throughout my career. I wanted to see some family as well.”

Last year’s 14th round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers has been in Rookie Ball down south to start his career.

“Something I didn’t expect was how hot it is in Arizona,” Avina laughed. “It is steaming hot. The amount of games we play is a lot.”

Avina has played 25 games and is producing with 5 home runs, 16 RBI’s, and a .268 average. He’s been in left field, center field, and in the lineup as a DH.

“I’ve learned that playing professional baseball is a grind. You have to work hard every day to get to where you want to be which is the Major Leagues. As you go along you meet a lot of new friends, new friends from other teams, and it’s been just a great experience so far for me,” Avina said.

It didn’t take long for Avina to meet a guy he’s looked up to: a teammate in the spring, and the 2018 National League MVP.

“I’ve watched Christian Yelich since he was with the Miami Marlins so being able to ask him questions about his career, what he’s learned so far, and talk about a bunch of random stuff with him too is great. It’s great to talk to a Major Leaguer like that.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets

Latest News

Former pros Gimenez, Aguila developing the next wave of ballplayers
Former pros Gimenez, Aguila developing the next wave of ballplayers
Camp closed for this session, but the two plan on hosting for years to come
Former pros Gimenez, Aguila developing the next wave of ballplayers
The Roommates of Reno
The Roommates of Reno
Reno's Stone Garrett and Tommy Henry growing together through minor leagues
The Roommates of Reno: how Stone Garrett and Tommy Henry help each other through the minors