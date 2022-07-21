Jace Avina reflects on journey through minor leagues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jace Avina was growing up he didn’t think it was possible to become a professional baseball player out of high school.

He didn’t give himself enough credit.

The Spanish Springs grad is in the middle of his first Minor League season, and now he is back in Reno during the All-Star break giving back.

“I wanted to give back to the community and help the kids. I love doing this stuff,” said Avina. “I also wanted to help out Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila. They’ve helped me throughout my career. I wanted to see some family as well.”

Last year’s 14th round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers has been in Rookie Ball down south to start his career.

“Something I didn’t expect was how hot it is in Arizona,” Avina laughed. “It is steaming hot. The amount of games we play is a lot.”

Avina has played 25 games and is producing with 5 home runs, 16 RBI’s, and a .268 average. He’s been in left field, center field, and in the lineup as a DH.

“I’ve learned that playing professional baseball is a grind. You have to work hard every day to get to where you want to be which is the Major Leagues. As you go along you meet a lot of new friends, new friends from other teams, and it’s been just a great experience so far for me,” Avina said.

It didn’t take long for Avina to meet a guy he’s looked up to: a teammate in the spring, and the 2018 National League MVP.

“I’ve watched Christian Yelich since he was with the Miami Marlins so being able to ask him questions about his career, what he’s learned so far, and talk about a bunch of random stuff with him too is great. It’s great to talk to a Major Leaguer like that.”

