Get ready to show your PRIDE at the Biggest Little Pride Parade and Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While National Pride Month ended June 30, Northern Nevada is celebrating diversity, inclusion and equality at the Biggest Little Pride Parade and Festival Saturday, July 23 as part of Artown.

Media and market director, YeVonne Allen, and parade organizer, Meredith Tanzer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this weekend’s event.

The festivities kick off with the CommUNITY Pride Parade at 10 a.m. Then everyone will gather in Wingfield Park for the Northern Nevada Pride Festival from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There will be over 200 vendors, 3 stages with round-the-clock performances and lots of food trucks! Festival headliners include Empress Of and Derrick Barry. The parade is free, but the festival entrance donation is $5 for 18 and over. Proceeds from the event benefits the local non-profit organization, Our Center, which is Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center (1745 South Wells Avenue).

Security is priority this year at Pride, with increased local patrol and private security firms on site to monitor the crowd and area.

Sponsor, vendor, parade and volunteer information can be found on their website. You can also support Northern Nevada Pride by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.