First probable case of monkeypox detected in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is reporting the first probable case of monkeypox in Washoe County.

Health officials say it is a man in his 20s who recently traveled domestically. He is currently isolating at home and it doesn’t appear that he will require hospitalization. The WCHD has done contact tracing, and at this time, no addition cases have been identified, but people are still being asked to look for symptoms.

“We advise people to be mindful of the symptoms of monkeypox and contact your medical provider if you develop those symptoms,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “Our staff is working diligently to prevent future transmission but it’s up to all of us to be aware of monkeypox and take steps to prevent contracting it.”

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory sent the specimens of the probable case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation of monkeypox. If confirmed, it would mark the 7th known case of monkeypox in Nevada. The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed six men ranging from their 20s to their 50s have contracted the virus.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is rare and spreads from person to person through close physical contact. Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox and is rarely fatal. Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The CDC recommends to following to prevent monkeypox:



Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

