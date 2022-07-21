Advertisement

Fire damages two homes in northeast Reno

The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Montello Street in northeast Reno.
The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Montello Street in northeast Reno.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several fire engines have responded to a northeast Reno fire involving two homes.

The fire in the 1500 block of Montello Street was reported about 6:48 p.m.

Streets are blocked off and people should avoid the area.

The fire involves two homes on the northeast corner of Castle Way and Montello Street. As of 7:20 p.m. crews were still putting out flames so an investigator can determine a cause.

The fire may have started between the homes. One home was heavily damaged and the other had extensive fire in the attic.

