Extreme heat poses increased danger to those with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Excessive heat can be dangerous for people of all ages and abilities but for those living with Dementia, the risk of heat-related illnesses magnifies.

With a growing number of Nevadans finding themselves in caregiving roles since the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association urges you to keep a special eye out for loved ones with this disease.

“Things can change in a minute and extreme weather situations like heat can have a significant impact on everyone’s safety but there’s especially a lot of stress and it’s confusing for people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” said Sarah Bear Rively, community engagement manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Northern Nevada Chapter.

Drinking water, and spending time in an air-conditioned space can be difficult to remember for someone with a cognitive disorder.

Alzheimer’s disease and other Dementia-related illnesses can diminish a person’s ability to know when they are thirsty, making it critically important for caregivers to monitor them and encourage them to drink frequently.

“We forget to hydrate ourselves,” said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, medical director and physician at Carbon Health and Saint Mary’s Urgent Care. “Really have touch points of every hour we’re going to drink a cup of water or, we’re going to make sure that we provide different types of ways to hydrate, such as berries, vegetables and so forth.”

Signs of dehydration like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to spot in a person with Dementia. Medications or a combination of them can affect a body’s ability to regulate temperatures. Dr. Curry-Winchell says it’s important to plan ahead.

“There’s a difficulty in being able to express what’s going on and be able to really know how that person is really feeling,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recommends, planning regular check-ins on a person with Alzheimer’s, and arranging alternative plans for cooler spaces if air conditioning is unavailable. Also make sure they are dressed in light, loose clothing.

With blackouts being a possibility during heat waves, the nonprofit association encourages caregivers to make sure that cell phones, tablets, and other electrical devices are fully charged. Flashlights should be easily accessible in case of a power failure. Have the emergency contact numbers for local utility providers, as well as the police and fire departments, readily accessible.

Rively says it’s also important to keep older adults cool, even after the sun goes down.

“We don’t have humidity here to cool people off so paying attention to all of those different things and as a caregiver checking in with your loved one even when they’re sleeping,” she said.

Wondering off is common in those living with dementia, presenting an added danger with temperatures near triple digits.

According to AFA, wandering can occur when the person has limited stimulation, so be sure to engage the person in physical stimulation by walking around the home, and mental stimulation through activities and engaging in conversations.

Having things in place like safety door nobs or security systems can also help.

When in doubt seek professional help.

If you have any questions you can always call the Alzheimer’s Association helpline at 1 (800) 272-3900.

