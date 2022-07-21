The Elm Estate’s Artown event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elm Estate is another place to check out during the month of Artown. This entire month of July and every Thursday, they have hosted an event to bring together the community and local businesses.

The Art of Fashion has showcased exclusive fashion shows, food trucks, and businesses in our area. Tonight’s event will feature all things beauty from skincare, makeup and hair tutorials, live demonstrations, and more pop-up vendors.

Next Thursday will be “Handcraft and Custom” where people can get one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and fashion.

The venue shared this has created a way for people to come together and support local.

Marketing Coordinator, Arianne Manuel shared how this Artown event came to be,

“We wanted to do something more lively and fun and something that involved more of the community, so we came up with the art of fashion. We were able to bring together all these local vendors all these local boutiques, salons, and businesses just to be able to throw this event.”

Brooke Duggar is also a part of the marketing team at Elm. She described what people can expect tonight,

“We have midtown beauty bar here and all their different ethicians. People can come together and go to the different vendors and learn about how to look your best and feel your best. We want people to walk into The Elm Estate and leave feeling their absolute most beautiful self,” Duggar said.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The Elm Estate is located at 1401 west second street.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.