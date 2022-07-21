Advertisement

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

A home with a swimming pool abuts the desert on the edge of the Las Vegas valley, Wednesday,...
A home with a swimming pool abuts the desert on the edge of the Las Vegas valley, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Las Vegas area water officials want to cap the size of new swimming pools, citing worries about supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the depleted Colorado River. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest.

Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway - ignoring pool builders’ complaints that the move only amounts to optics.

After Sept. 1, new home swimming pools can only be about the size of a three-car garage. Officials cite worries about dwindling water supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the depleted Colorado River. Officials say the region home to 2.4 million people has almost 200,000 home swimming pools.

