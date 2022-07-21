Driver sentenced in 2021 DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

LAS VEGAS - A driver accused of causing a triple-fatal DUI crash in Nevada’s Nye County has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy received 8 to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Authorities say Kennedy’s pickup truck collided with an SUV driven by Idaho resident Michael Durmeier on U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty in March 2021.

They say Durmeier, his fiancée and his 12-year-old daughter all died in the crash.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Kennedy pleaded guilty to the three counts of DUI.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)