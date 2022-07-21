Director Alan Tom shares what’s new and exciting at this year’s Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Director Alan Tom stopped by Morning Break to share how the streets of Virginia City, Reno and Sparks will be rumbling with the sound of rebuilt engines for Hot August Nights. Thousands of spectators will line the sidewalks for a glimpse into the past, a time when a driver’s license and a hot car were all anyone needed on a Saturday night. This event is always a trip down memory lane as nostalgia fills the air.

Registrations are still being accepted for this year′s Hot August Nights. This 10-day event kicks off in Virginia City Friday, July 29. The main event starts Tuesday, August 2 and the grand finale parade will be Sunday, August 7 at 10 a.m.

For a full schedule of events and more information on how to register, click here.

