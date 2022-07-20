The Road Ahead with RTC: Oddie Wells Project Update

SPONSORED: Construction on the Oddie Wells Project is going well and phase one of construction is on track to be substantially complete this fall. The project is revitalizing the Oddie Wells Corridor by creating safer streets that are more inviting for everyone, including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The RTC’s goal with this large-scale construction project is to increase safety and improve mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor.

Right now, the RTC is working on phase one of construction between Pyramid Highway and Sullivan Lane, and is getting ready to start on phase two between Sullivan Lane and Silverada Boulevard in the fall. There are four total phases of the project, with the last phase anticipated to wrap up in spring 2024, weather permitting. Crews have been busy working on storm drainage and undergrounding utilities. And one of the great new features that you can see right now are the brand new privacy walls. When the privacy walls on the north side of the street are complete, crews will switch to the south side, and then paving operations will follow.

When it’s done, the project will provide new lighting and landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, bicycle facilities, and safer traffic operations to increase mobility and connectivity. We are also constructing a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, there will be a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side.

Visit OddieWellsProject.com to learn more about the project and the construction schedule.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.