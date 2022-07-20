Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Oddie Wells Project Update

By Carlos Macias
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: Construction on the Oddie Wells Project is going well and phase one of construction is on track to be substantially complete this fall. The project is revitalizing the Oddie Wells Corridor by creating safer streets that are more inviting for everyone, including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The RTC’s goal with this large-scale construction project is to increase safety and improve mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor.

Right now, the RTC is working on phase one of construction between Pyramid Highway and Sullivan Lane, and is getting ready to start on phase two between Sullivan Lane and Silverada Boulevard in the fall. There are four total phases of the project, with the last phase anticipated to wrap up in spring 2024, weather permitting. Crews have been busy working on storm drainage and undergrounding utilities. And one of the great new features that you can see right now are the brand new privacy walls. When the privacy walls on the north side of the street are complete, crews will switch to the south side, and then paving operations will follow.

When it’s done, the project will provide new lighting and landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, bicycle facilities, and safer traffic operations to increase mobility and connectivity. We are also constructing a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, there will be a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side.

Visit OddieWellsProject.com to learn more about the project and the construction schedule.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting
Randy Panzer
Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

Latest News

Re-Know Minute: Adaptive and Inclusion Programs
The Road Ahead with RTC: Oddie Wells Project Update
Rendering of the Spaghetti Bowl Project.
New freeway ramps at Second and Mill streets near completion
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, July 18, 2022 for the Sparks Boulevard Project.
Safety improvements coming to Sparks Blvd.
Google Maps is now making road trips more fuel efficient.
Google Maps features new eco-friendly routing