Reno will host Miss USA pageant until 2024

Visitors Authority hopes the event will increase tourism and spending in the region.
Miss USA 2019 at the Grand Sierra Resort.
Miss USA 2019 at the Grand Sierra Resort.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority agreed to a new three-year contract with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

“They will be coming here in 2022, 2023 and 2024 so we’re really excited about a longer-term partnership together,” said RSCVA President and CEO Charles Harris.

102 contestants from both pageants last graced the stage at the Grand Sierra Resort in 2019. The GSR will host the 10 day event again at the Grand Theater.

“It’s the largest indoor stage in the world and we’ll need every bit of it for Miss USA,” said Christopher Abraham, GSR Senior VP of Marketing.

The RSCVA says eyes from across the nation will be on the Reno Tahoe area.

“There’s lots of conventions that come through here, but this is elevated. It has national and international exposure,” said Harris.

The Visitors Authority will pay $250,000 dollars a year to host the event, which Harris says is about $100,000 cheaper than the last contract.

“So it’s more affordable for us with the same results,” he said.

Abraham says the GSR will reserve 1,800 rooms for the event and expect many fans to take in the sights around the region and that is exactly what the RSCVA is hoping for.

“They’ll say, I want to go to that festival; I have to go out and gamble for a bit or I want to go up to the lake and that’s really what we’re here to do is benefitting the residents by bringing other folks to visit,” Harris said.

The RSCVA will also work with the Reno Tahoe Airport to promote direct flights from cities across the nation.

