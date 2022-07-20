Advertisement

Police arrest 3 and issue multiple citations in street racing crackdown

Reno Police make multiple arrests and issue citations during street racing crackdown.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police made multiple arrests and issued citations during a Zero Tolerance Enforcement event last weekend aimed at cracking down on drag racing and sideshows.

As a result, three people were arrested for DUI, equipment violations, and reckless driving; 16 citations were issued for speeding, insurance required, registration required, and equipment violations; and there is one ongoing investigation into felony eluding.

Three vehicles were also towed, police reported.

Investigators added that many businesses were impacted by the weekend’s events. Property owners are encouraged to post no trespassing warnings which meet the requirements of NRS 207.200. Proper posting will allow officers to enforce trespassing violations, police said.

The Reno Police Department warned that drivers participating in reckless driving will be arrested and their vehicles will be towed.

Police also advise the community to avoid street racing events and sideshows. Spectators will be subject to arrest as they are known to go from one location to another to continue engaging in illegal activities, police warned.

Officers plan to hold more operations. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

