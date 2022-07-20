Advertisement

Officers rescue baby turtles that hatched on the beach and wandered into a restaurant

By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) – Officers with the Key West Police Department responded to a unique call Monday night.

Several tiny sea turtles had made their way into a restaurant, the police department posted on Facebook.

The baby turtles hatched on the beach near the Pier House Resort and Spa.

Instead of heading to the water, they began trekking across the wooden deck and into the closed restaurant.

A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and safely redirected them into the ocean.

Although turtle nesting and hatchling usually happens in the middle of the night, wildlife officials said their routines can be disrupted during the busy beach season.

