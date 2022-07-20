Nevada Senator Cortez Masto drafts the ‘Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The signs welcoming people to the Silver State can’t be missed on some interstate highways.

These days they mean even more to women seeking a legal safe abortion. Nevada law allows for the procedure and now women from other states where abortions are illegal are arriving by plane, car or other means to have the procedure done here.

But anti-abortion states won’t be deterred. So much so they are proposing to ban a woman’s movement across their state lines into pro-choice states.

“These legislators in these anti-choice states are absolutely trying to go and stop people from crossing state lines,” says Nevada’s Senior Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “Women. And stopping employers and health care providers,” she says.

The senator has authored the “Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act.”

A week ago, tomorrow Senate Republicans objected to taking up the bill saying Nevada’s senior senator and her co-sponsors were playing the “what if” game. They added to date there are no laws to restrict a woman’s movement outside of state lines.

The Senator says that doesn’t mean it isn’t being contemplated.

“Like Missouri or Texas who want to pass these laws that actually prevent from seeking healthcare in our state,” says Senator Cortez Masto. “They would either be criminally prosecuted or there would be civil action against them or their health care provider to try and prevent women from getting that health care in our state,” she says.

The senator says on a recent visit she met with health care providers here in Northern Nevada who voiced their concern they could be the subject of a civil or criminal law suit out of state for simply helping a woman receive health care here in Nevada she could not receive in her home state.

Cortez Masto says that should show the skeptics; proposals to limit a woman’s freedom of movement are already having a far-reaching impact across state lines. Even though the “Freedom to Travel for Healthcare Act” died in the senate last week, Senator Cortez Masto says that’s not the end of the story.

