Motorcyclist dies after South Lake Tahoe collision

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning in South Lake Tahoe after a collision with a pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It happened about 6:48 a.m. at Black Bart and Hank Monk avenues, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist, a 47-yea-old South Lake Tahoe man on a 2009 Yamaha, was going north on Black Bart Avenue The driver of a 2016 Toyota turned left onto Black Bart Avenue from Hank Monk Avenue and the motorcycle collided with the side of the Toyota.

The Yamaha driver was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital where he died. The 40-year-old Toyota driver was treated at Barton Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.