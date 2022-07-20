Advertisement

Growing Up Reno: Emmy MacPherson teaches the art of making beautiful flower arrangements

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Emmy MacPherson owns Emmy’s Flower Truck, an old Volkswagen that’s been converted into a flower shop on wheels. “Daisy,” as the truck is affectionately named, stops at local events, fairs and festivals. There, customers can pick out their own flowers and make their own arrangements. But with so many flowers and greenery to choose from, how do you know where to start?

MacPherson stopped by Morning Break with some tips for making beautiful arrangements.

One of the first things you should do is find the one flower that really draws your eye and build a bouquet around that. Choose complimentary colors and various size blooms for diversity. And don’t forget your greens. Adding leaves like eucalyptus or palm give your flowers a nice background from which to stand out.

For more information about Emmy’s Flower Truck and a calendar of where “Daisy” will be next, click here. You can also support this local small business by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

