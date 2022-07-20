Gov. Sisolak ‘proud’ of Step2′s efforts in the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy toured Step2 in Reno on Wednesday.

The nonprofit helps women struggled with abuse get back on their feet, stopping the cycle of addiction and violence.

In total, they have changed the lives of more than 4,500 local women, offering stability and support throughout their vast live-in campus.

“For the Governor and First Lady to take time and show support to these women and the hard work they’re putting in to change their lives, the women feel so supported and special,” said Mari Hutchinson, Step2 CEO.

Governor Sisolak tells KOLO 8 News Now he’s proud of Step2′s continuous efforts in the community, adding he’s already had conversations about how his office can help going forward.

