Get your walking shoes ready for the July Sparks Art Walk as part of Artown

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come see all that downtown Sparks has to offer artists and fans of art. The Sparks Art Walk is an experiential destination with visual arts, history, performances, film, food, and tasty beverages. Victorian Square has a wealth of opportunities for artists to show case their work inside local businesses and galleries.

The July art walk tour allows you to pop into those business and meet local artists, grab a drink, enjoy films by the Cordillera Film Festival and listen to bands provided by 39 North Downtown.

Francine Burge from the City of Sparks stopped by Morning Break to share all the details of this exciting event.

The Sparks Art Walk is Thursday, July 21 from 4-9 p.m at Victorian Square (905 Victorian Avenue). The event is free and it’s recommend you start at The Depot to get a map and chance to meet Reno-raised children’s book illustrator, Lisa Kurt.

For more information and to see the artists line-up, click here.

