Advertisement

Gardnerville search warrant turns up guns and drugs, sheriff’s office says

Police line graphic
Police line graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -A search warrant at a Gardnerville home on Tuesday turned up guns and drugs, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office went to the home at 1392 U.S. 395 in Gardnerville at about 2 p.m. and found 0.88 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, a seventh of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, 4 unregistered firearm suppressors (silencers), three ghost guns and one AR-15 lower receiver with no serial number, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office got the search warrant after responding to the home for a medical call the day before and found drug paraphernalia scattered among children’s toys.

Authorities arrested John Dillion O’Neill, 32, and Colten Michael Grauman, 29, both of Gardnerville.

O’Neill was arrested for drug trafficking possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of an illegal firearm suppressor and three counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number. His bail is $15,643,

Grauman was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $640.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting
Randy Panzer
Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies after South Lake Tahoe collision
Former pros Gimenez, Aguila developing the next wave of ballplayers
Former pros Gimenez, Aguila developing the next wave of ballplayers
Reno Police make multiple arrests and issue citations during street racing crackdown.
Police arrest 3 and issue multiple citations in street racing crackdown
Alvin B. Go-Tan in a 2008 Washoe County jail booking photograph.
Man convicted of child sexual assault sentenced to life in prison