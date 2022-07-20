Gardnerville search warrant turns up guns and drugs, sheriff’s office says

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -A search warrant at a Gardnerville home on Tuesday turned up guns and drugs, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office went to the home at 1392 U.S. 395 in Gardnerville at about 2 p.m. and found 0.88 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, a seventh of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, 4 unregistered firearm suppressors (silencers), three ghost guns and one AR-15 lower receiver with no serial number, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office got the search warrant after responding to the home for a medical call the day before and found drug paraphernalia scattered among children’s toys.

Authorities arrested John Dillion O’Neill, 32, and Colten Michael Grauman, 29, both of Gardnerville.

O’Neill was arrested for drug trafficking possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of an illegal firearm suppressor and three counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number. His bail is $15,643,

Grauman was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $640.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.