Former pros Gimenez, Aguila developing the next wave of ballplayers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Warm weather, having fun, and getting better.

Tuesday morning former Major League Baseball players Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila were back at Greater Nevada Field hosting more than 90 kids for a day of baseball development and life lessons.

“Hard work is going to help get you to the top of whatever field you want to get to. Whether that be baseball or someone in the corporate world. If you’re not giving it your best effort and accountability every play, every opportunity you have you can’t expect the best result,” Gimenez said.

Stations included fielding ground balls, catching pop-ups, base running, and a lot more. Many of the participants wrapped up their Little League seasons and looked to build on their skills for the future.

Aguila, who starred at McQueen High School before stops with the then Florida Marlins and New York Mets says the camp gave him some insight on how to keep campers invested, and engaged.

“Keep it to where we don’t get too frustrated in this game and as coaches we don’t put such a high expectation on these kids to go out there and perform. If a kid is passionate about something and they love what they’re doing we have to encourage them to play this game or any game for that matter as long as they can,” Aguila said.

Gimenez, who played for six big league clubs over the course of a decade, pulled kids aside to give them one-on-one feedback, and make sure they understood a drills.

“Having that extra little attention to detail is what sets us apart just in general. It’s so important to have that base to go off of.”

This year’s camp is full, but the Chris’s plan to offer the experience for years to come.

