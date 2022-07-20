Eye safety during summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer sun isn’t just harmful to your skin, it can also cause irreversible damage to your eyes.

Dr. Walt Whitley of Eye Care Associates of Nevada says you can take two simple steps that can help. The first is getting sunglasses. that protect against ultraviolet light. The second is using artificial tears, especially here in Nevada where it’s a little bit drier.

He also suggests keeping up with dilated eye exams which can check for several eye problems.

Dr. Whitley also spoke on new VR technology, which plays a big part in helping optometrists find eye issues quickly and efficiently.

“Things that it can find include Glaucoma, which affects about 3 million Americans,” said Dr. Whitley. “Other things it can do, include Macular Degeneration, which affects about 15 million Americans. So there are various tests.”

There are six tests it can run, each relatively quick. It will also adjust those tests based on what it finds in the patient.

“With the artificial intelligence in this unit, if they find any defects, it’ll turn it into more of a threshold or a full examination to give that patient the full testing that they need to help me with my clinical diagnosis.”

Warning signs to keep an eye out for include chronic red eyes and dryness if you’re already consistently using artificial tears.

You can find more information on Eye Care Associates of Nevada and their services here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.