Advertisement

Eye safety during summer

Local optometrist has tips for keeping your eyes safe in summer.
Local optometrist has tips for keeping your eyes safe in summer.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer sun isn’t just harmful to your skin, it can also cause irreversible damage to your eyes.

Dr. Walt Whitley of Eye Care Associates of Nevada says you can take two simple steps that can help. The first is getting sunglasses. that protect against ultraviolet light. The second is using artificial tears, especially here in Nevada where it’s a little bit drier.

He also suggests keeping up with dilated eye exams which can check for several eye problems.

Dr. Whitley also spoke on new VR technology, which plays a big part in helping optometrists find eye issues quickly and efficiently.

“Things that it can find include Glaucoma, which affects about 3 million Americans,” said Dr. Whitley. “Other things it can do, include Macular Degeneration, which affects about 15 million Americans. So there are various tests.”

There are six tests it can run, each relatively quick. It will also adjust those tests based on what it finds in the patient.

“With the artificial intelligence in this unit, if they find any defects, it’ll turn it into more of a threshold or a full examination to give that patient the full testing that they need to help me with my clinical diagnosis.”

Warning signs to keep an eye out for include chronic red eyes and dryness if you’re already consistently using artificial tears.

You can find more information on Eye Care Associates of Nevada and their services here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting
Randy Panzer
Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

Latest News

Backpackers react to bear canister rule for overnight trips in Desolation Wilderness
Backpackers react to bear canister rule for overnight trips in Desolation Wilderness
Backpackers react to bear canister rule
Backpackers react to bear canister rule for overnight trips in Desolation Wilderness
sparks
City Attorney Launches “Safer Sparks and Community Tour”
Explosion reported Tuesday at Hoover Dam
Transformer fire leads to explosion at Hoover Dam; no injuries reported