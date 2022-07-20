City Attorney Launches “Safer Sparks and Community Tour”

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has launched his “Safer Sparks and Community Tour.” Over the next few months, he plans to meet with business leaders and community members to hear their concerns and discuss ways his office can help meet their needs.

Duncan says, as the city’s chief prosecutor who is connected with every department in the city, his office is in a great position to respond to people.

“I haven’t seen a city attorney that’s done this, so I want to make sure people know we care,” says Duncan. “I want people to know our office doesn’t want to be reactive, we want to be proactive. It’s really about finding solutions and solving problems before problems occur.”

Since assuming office in late April, Duncan has already toured with and met with most school principals in Sparks. He plans to continue to reach out and plan meetings to open the dialogue in the community. He’s also encouraging anyone who wants to connect to call his office.

“Sparks is getting bigger, but it’s still a very small place and I think it’s a place where people can engage with their government and their government can serve them,” says Duncan. “I want Sparks to be the safest place to raise a family and I want to make sure that people feel when they put their head on the pillow at night, they have a safe community.”

