The Roommates of Reno: how Stone Garrett and Tommy Henry help each other through the minors

7-18-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency opening at a house in Amarillo led Reno Aces players Stone Garrett and Tommy Henry to become roommates.

For the past 19 months the two have lived together, and helped each other navigate their journeys through the minor leagues.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder caught up with the two to find out how their relationship has progressed, and how it helps on-field production.

