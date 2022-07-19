Reno’s ranking in this year’s air quality report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Lung Association has reported Reno to be in the top 25 most air polluted cities. Annually a report of air quality is measured on a bi-annual basis.

In the ALA air quality report card, smog and soot are measured. They found Reno to be 12th in the nation for having the worst particle pollution or soot. In this year’s air quality report card, they also found nine million people to be impacted by particle pollutants.

If we see more smoke settle into our area, the ALA recommends having a designated “clean room”. This is a space in the home that is the most protected from any outdoor smoke. Have your windows shut tight and clean air circulating.

Melissa Ramos is the Clean Air Advocacy Manager for the American Lung Association. She shared tips for making sure we are preventing wildfires and improving our air quality to the best of our ability,

“Especially when we’re seeing hotter days, avoid on any occasion wood burning, wood burning stoves. Avoid throwing our trash or litter that could be caught on fire, and again just be more cautious of your impacts whether that be miles traveled. Take advantage of public transportation or carpooling,” Ramos said.

You can stay up to date with fires happening this season by clicking here.

