Producer and director of “Moon Muses: Encored” creates vision for postmodern burlesque

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A lot has changed for Moon Muses burlesque in just one year- namely the venue. Moon Muses went from selling out shows in a speak easy bar to performing in front of audiences double in size in actual theaters. Now, they’re growing again to keep up with demand.

Producer, director, choreographer and singer, Marla Paulina, created Paulina Productions in 2021 and has been mesmerized by its growth in just one year. She stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the show, Moon Muses, was brought back to Artown this year because of the demand.

This show blends song, dance, live music and aerial arts together with a touch postmodern burlesque.

Upcoming show dates and times:

  • Wednesday, July 20 at Good Luck Macbeth Theater
  • Sunday, July 24 at Good Luck Macbeth Theater
  • Thursday, July 28 at The Alpine
  • Thursday, August 4 at The Alpine
  • Sunday, August 8 at The Alpine
  • Thursday, August 11 at The Alpine
  • Sunday, August 14 at The Alpine
  • Sunday, August 21 at The Alpine
  • Thursday, August 28 at T Bar Social Club in Lake June, Calif.

Tickets for Reno shows start at $35 and can be purchased here.

For more information about Moon Muses, follow Paulina Productions on Facebook.

