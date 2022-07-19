Political memorabilia convention comes to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of collectors from across the country will converge at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa for the 2022 American Political Items Collectors (APIC) National Convention. Thousands of political buttons, posters, and other memorabilia, pop culture, patriotic, and historical items will be available for sale and on display.

An exhibit room with memorabilia from political campaigns and American history will also be available. Displays range from Lincoln ferrotypes to Nevada local buttons to California campaign collectibles to the LGBTQ movement in American politics and even Teddy Roosevelt’s 1903 Western Tour.

Political memorabilia range from campaign buttons, advertising pinbacks, posters, textiles, automobile attachments, inaugural souvenirs, photographs, ribbons, social justice and cause items, patriotic flags, and even pop culture collectibles. Their value may range from purely sentimental to thousands of dollars. But the most important aspects of these types of memorabilia are their historical background, authenticity, and condition. The APIC’s mission is to promote the collection, preservation, and study of materials relating to political campaigns and other historical events.

The public can attend the convention for free on Friday, July 22 (9 AM - 4 PM) and Saturday, July 23 (9 AM - 2 PM) and get free appraisals of their political items. If they wish to sell their items, experts will conduct live auctions and sell to the highest bidder.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.