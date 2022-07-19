Advertisement

Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

An image from surveillance video showing the suspect who robbed a Sparks 7-Eleven.
An image from surveillance video showing the suspect who robbed a Sparks 7-Eleven.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. July 19, 2022 at the store on Baring Boulevard near N. McCarran Boulevard.

Police said the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not injured, police said.

The suspect is described only as a white male. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and a backpack. He was last seen heading westbound from the store.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Pastries at Dolce Caffe
Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

Crews look for a person under the water at Marla Bay.
Marla Bay drowning victim identified
KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive: 475 fans handed out so far
Reno is ranked 12th in the nation for particle pollution according to a report from the...
Report ranks Reno 12th in the nation for particle pollution
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather