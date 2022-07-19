Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. July 19, 2022 at the store on Baring Boulevard near N. McCarran Boulevard.

Police said the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not injured, police said.

The suspect is described only as a white male. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and a backpack. He was last seen heading westbound from the store.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

