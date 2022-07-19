Advertisement

Police searching for suspect in Pizza Hut robbery

A surveillance image of a robbery suspect at Pizza Hut in Sparks.
A surveillance image of a robbery suspect at Pizza Hut in Sparks.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery Monday night at a Pizza Hut in Sparks.

It happened around 9:15 on July 18, 2022 at the location on E. Prater Way near N. McCarran Boulevard.

A witness says the suspect walked into the business and demanded money from an employee who was at the cash register. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound from the Pizza Hut. He is described as a white male adult about 6′0″ tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, a baseball hat, and a surgical type face mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

