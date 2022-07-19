New Moana Pool a decade in the making

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss.

It was. But with a decade in the making...a new aquatic facility will replace the old Moana Pool.

It’s a 52,000 square foot facility

“We are looking at a ground-breaking in August,” says Naomi Duerr, a Reno City Councilwoman.

Duerr says after much public input, grants, matching funds, a donation from the Atlantis, and the issuance of a bond, the drawings illustrate the new and improved Moana Pool.

But that is an understatement.

The pool will be both 50 meters and 25 yards so the facility can be used for all-around swimming competitions. There will be a kiddie pool, an outdoor pool spa. one- and three-meter diving boards. Locker rooms. Upstairs an exercise facility, and meeting rooms.

Hard to believe it will all fit in the space where the old moana pool used to be at Baker Lane and Moana Lane, but it will. Duerr says the soccer fields next door will hardly be disturbed except for fewer spectator seats.

The facility always sat above geothermal energy even back when it was called Moana Baths--this new project too will use that source as well as other clean energy to operate.

“We take the geothermal; we do a heat exchange,” she says. “We heat the water in the pool. The second thing is we intend to have this whole pool solar powered. We also expect to the EV charging stations in the parking lot,” she says.

Tomorrow July 22, 2022, the Reno City Council will be asked to approve the first leg of this project---allotting $12,000,000 of the 45,000,000 set aside to clean the land and prepare the site for construction.

If all goes as planned the facility will be complete in 2024.

