Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves, and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.(McDonough Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Georgia disguised as an elderly woman.

The McDonough Police Department said the man entered a Chase Bank on Monday and presented a note to the teller demanding money while claiming he had a gun.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

