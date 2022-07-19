KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes arugula artichoke salad with chickpeas and lemon vinaigrette

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forget what you think you know about arugula and artichokes. Try this salad and you might just find yourself a fan of both! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes makes a refreshing, light salad bursting with flavor.

Tuesday’s special guest was Grant Denton, creator of the Karma Box Project which has now expanded to include Street Keepers and River Stewards. Each facet of his organization is about meeting unsheltered people where they’re at and helping them get to where they want to go. The community can help his mission by donating money gift cards to be used as payment homeless workers after they help clean the river or the streets.

Chapin and Denton’s paths have crossed on more than one occasion as both use experiences from their past to pay it forward and make Reno a better place. ON the show, they helped make an arugula artichoke salad with chickpeas and lemon vinaigrette.

Ingredients:

Directions:

In a bowl, blend lemon, shallot, garlic and balsamic. Add blood orange oil slowly. Season to make vinaigrette. In another bowl, toss vinaigrette, arugula, corn and peppers. Plate and top with artichoke and chickpeas. VOILA! A summer salad that will wow everyone every time!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.