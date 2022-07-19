Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at mobile home park

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lyon County after deputies responding to reports of a suicidal man found a woman dead.

On Monday, July 18, 2022 around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the Dayton Valley Mobile Home Park off U.S. 50. They found a woman dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

During their investigation, deputies determined that the woman’s injuries appeared to be criminal in nature, and that the man’s injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

The Lyon County Sheriffs’ Office said there is no danger to the public and that it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Messmann at 775-577-5206 Ext. 3. Reference case number: 22LY02989.

